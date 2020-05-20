Services
Bloomfield - JoAnn Sanchez, 78, of Bloomfield, NM

It is with great sadness that the family of JoAnn Sanchez announces her passing on Sunday, May 10th, 2020. She is now resting with our Lord after a 15 year battle with dementia. She was born in Cuba, NM on January 22, 1942 to Antonio & Gavina Valdez. JoAnn loved her husband Ernesto, her family, and would have loved getting to know all of her great-grandchildren. JoAnn will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her 2 brothers, Dickie and Tony Valdez and an infant sister.

JoAnn is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 24 years, Ernesto Sanchez. Her children, Danny Jacquez (Frances), Steve Jacquez (Donna), Rhonda Jacquez (Matt), Melissa Jacquez (Frank), Brenda Robinson (Joey), Brian Jacquez (Loretta), 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, 3 stepchildren, Leroy Sanchez (Beata), Viola Sanchez and Fred Sanchez, 5 step grandchildren and 6 step great-children and one sister Virginia Trujillo.

A very special Thank You to Dr. Margaret Cassidy, for her many years of care giving and friendship to our mother. Many thanks to the staff at Genesis nursing home in Bloomfield where she spent the last 5 years.

Due to current circumstances, a Catholic rosary, mass and burial service will be held at a later date in Cuba, NM.

JoAnn's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral home in Farmington, NM.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 20 to May 21, 2020
