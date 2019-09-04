|
|
Joanne Toledo Chiquito
Pueblo Pintado - Joanne Toledo Chiquito, 76, of Pueblo Pintado, New Mexico passed away on August 30, 2019 in Farmington, New Mexico. She was born on October 4, 1942 in Star Lake, New Mexico to Charlie Yazzie Toledo and Elsie Jim Toledo. She was of the Ashiihi clan, born for Kinyaa'aanii clan.
Joanne received her Bachelor's degree from UNM and attended BYU. She also received her Master's in Education from UNM. She served for 42 years as a teacher of various grades, administrator at Pueblo Pintado School. She also served as a missionary in the Holbrook, Arizona mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Joanne was a devoted grandmother & loving mother, sister and friend to many.
Joanne is preceded in death by her husband, John Chiquito; parents, Charlie Yazzie Toledo and Elsie Jim Toledo; brothers, Melvin Toledo, Galen Toledo
Joanne is survived by son, Kelly J Chiquito; daughter, Stephanie Chiquito Chadwick; brothers, Eddie Toledo, Irvin Toledo, Damon Toledo, Richard Toledo, Richardson Toledo, Greg Toledo; sisters, Anita Vernon, Emma Yazzie, Nina Toledo, Nancy Sandoval; grandchildren, Ruby, Coral, and Opal Chadwick
A viewing will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 9 - 9:45 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 4400 College Blvd., Farmington, NM. Funeral service will begin at 10 am with burial to follow at Kirtland-Fruitland Cemetery
Joanne's care is entrusted to Cope Memorial Chapel of Farmington, 404 W. Arrington St., Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Sept. 4, 2019