Services
Cope Memorial Chapel
404 West Arrington Street
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 327-5142
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
4400 College Blvd
Farmington, NM
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
4400 College Blvd
Farmington, NM
View Map
1942 - 2019
Joanne Toledo Chiquito Obituary
Joanne Toledo Chiquito

Pueblo Pintado - Joanne Toledo Chiquito, 76, of Pueblo Pintado, New Mexico passed away on August 30, 2019 in Farmington, New Mexico. She was born on October 4, 1942 in Star Lake, New Mexico to Charlie Yazzie Toledo and Elsie Jim Toledo. She was of the Ashiihi clan, born for Kinyaa'aanii clan.

Joanne received her Bachelor's degree from UNM and attended BYU. She also received her Master's in Education from UNM. She served for 42 years as a teacher of various grades, administrator at Pueblo Pintado School. She also served as a missionary in the Holbrook, Arizona mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Joanne was a devoted grandmother & loving mother, sister and friend to many.

Joanne is preceded in death by her husband, John Chiquito; parents, Charlie Yazzie Toledo and Elsie Jim Toledo; brothers, Melvin Toledo, Galen Toledo

Joanne is survived by son, Kelly J Chiquito; daughter, Stephanie Chiquito Chadwick; brothers, Eddie Toledo, Irvin Toledo, Damon Toledo, Richard Toledo, Richardson Toledo, Greg Toledo; sisters, Anita Vernon, Emma Yazzie, Nina Toledo, Nancy Sandoval; grandchildren, Ruby, Coral, and Opal Chadwick

A viewing will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 9 - 9:45 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 4400 College Blvd., Farmington, NM. Funeral service will begin at 10 am with burial to follow at Kirtland-Fruitland Cemetery

Joanne's care is entrusted to Cope Memorial Chapel of Farmington, 404 W. Arrington St., Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Sept. 4, 2019
