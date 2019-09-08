|
Joe E. Wright
Farmington - Joe Wright, 86, died Thursday, August 29, 2019 in Farmington. He was born to Boss and Dixie Wright April 4th, 1933 in Atoka County, Okla. He was preceded in death by both parents, his wife of 66 years, Kathleen Wright, two brothers and one daughter-in-law, Marsha Wright.
He is survived by 3 sons, Daryl (Bernice) Wright of Kirtland, Michael (Becky) Wright of Forest Grove, Ore., Time (Nancy) Wright of Orlando, Fl., 6 grandchildren, and 2 great-granddaughters, Charlotte, and Josephine Wheat.
Joe Married his H.S. sweetheart Kathleen in 1951. Joe worked in the oil field for 45 years. He has worked in the four corners area since 1973. He retired in 1996.
Joe was a hard worker and loved his family above all else. He attended St. Mary's Catholic Church for the past 30 years.
Joe was a private person and requested to have private graveside services with family and close friends.
Cremation has taken place.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Sept. 8, 2019