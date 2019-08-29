|
|
Joe R Chavez
- - Joe R Chavez entered this life on October 26, 1930 in Caracas, Colorado. He was born to Jose Amador Chavez and Juanita Rodriguez Chavez. He entered into Eternity on August 26, 2019
He was 4th child of 9 children. Ben, Aurelia, Ida, Tony, Frank, Chris, Amador and Leonard were his siblings that he loved so much. They shared great love, hardships and many adventures. He served in the Army, was stationed in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.
Joe married the most beautiful woman in the world, Polixena Lucero, on January 5, 1953.
Joe and Polly owned and operated Joe R Chavez Construction. He was involved in building many businesses, schools, churches, houses in the entire 4 corners area.
Joe was preceded in death by many family members including his beloved wife Polly, son Roland, daughter Paula Jo Chavez-Harris.
He is survived by Roberta Lamoreux (Matt), Jeanne Frame (Richard), Bernice Chavez and Damian Chavez. 10 grandchildren Evan (Cristin) Lamoreux, Teryn (Mandee) Lamoreux, Ryan Frame, Russell (Taryn) Frame, Justine (Andy) Williams, Jaley Frame, Jessica and Hannah Fields, Danika and Darian Chavez. 7 Great grandchildren Cooper, Avery, Bowen, Cami, Eli, Luke and Lawson.
Rosary will be prayed at 9:30 am followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am, August 31st, 2019 at Saint Mary Catholic Church in Farmington, NM. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dad's memory to St Joseph Catholic Church Aztec, NM or Holy Trinity Catholic Church Flora Vista NM. Mailing address is 424 N Mesa Verde, Aztec, NM 87410
Joe's care is entrusted to Farmington Funeral Home in Farmington NM.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2019