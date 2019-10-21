|
Joey "JoJo" Franklin
Shiprock - Joey Franklin, 37 of Shiprock, NM., passed away on October 12, 2019. He was born on May 2, 1982 in Shiprock, NM to Chester and Irene Franklin.
He was born to Swinomish Tribe from State of Washington. He was born for Navajo.
Joey graduated from Shiprock High school. He went to Sipi Junior College for GPS Surveyor, Bryman School of Arizona for X-Ray Tech, Union Carpenter-Surveyor Shiprock Chapter, and Napi Plant Operator - Carpenter Veteran's Office.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents Harry & Mary Hancock and Marie Franklin.
Joey is survived by his son Orye Franklin; parents Chester Franklin Jr and Irene Franklin; brothers Jeremy Franklin, Gregory Franklin and Shawn Franklin; grandparent Chester Franklin, Sr.
There will be a Rosary at Christ the King Catholic Church in Shiprock at 9:30am on Thursday, October 24th. Mass will follow at 10:00am. Interment will be at Kirtland Fruitland Cemetery following the service.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019