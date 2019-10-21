Services
Farmington Funeral Home
2111 W Apache St
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-2211
Resources
More Obituaries for Joey Franklin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joey "JoJo" Franklin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joey "JoJo" Franklin Obituary
Joey "JoJo" Franklin

Shiprock - Joey Franklin, 37 of Shiprock, NM., passed away on October 12, 2019. He was born on May 2, 1982 in Shiprock, NM to Chester and Irene Franklin.

He was born to Swinomish Tribe from State of Washington. He was born for Navajo.

Joey graduated from Shiprock High school. He went to Sipi Junior College for GPS Surveyor, Bryman School of Arizona for X-Ray Tech, Union Carpenter-Surveyor Shiprock Chapter, and Napi Plant Operator - Carpenter Veteran's Office.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents Harry & Mary Hancock and Marie Franklin.

Joey is survived by his son Orye Franklin; parents Chester Franklin Jr and Irene Franklin; brothers Jeremy Franklin, Gregory Franklin and Shawn Franklin; grandparent Chester Franklin, Sr.

There will be a Rosary at Christ the King Catholic Church in Shiprock at 9:30am on Thursday, October 24th. Mass will follow at 10:00am. Interment will be at Kirtland Fruitland Cemetery following the service.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farmington Funeral Home
Download Now