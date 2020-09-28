John Biggs, Jr.



Shiprock - John Henery Biggs, Jr., of Shiprock, NM passed away on September 26, 2020.



John was a miner and had a passion for coal mining. John was the best husband, a loving father, and an amazing grandfather. He was loved by all of his family, including nieces, nephews, and his grandkids. John had lots of friends and enjoyed people. John was very charitable, kind, and compassionate.



A Memorial Service for John will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Farmington Funeral Home, 2111 W. Apache, at 10am.









