John Biggs Jr.
John Biggs, Jr.

Shiprock - John Henery Biggs, Jr., of Shiprock, NM passed away on September 26, 2020.

John was a miner and had a passion for coal mining. John was the best husband, a loving father, and an amazing grandfather. He was loved by all of his family, including nieces, nephews, and his grandkids. John had lots of friends and enjoyed people. John was very charitable, kind, and compassionate.

A Memorial Service for John will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Farmington Funeral Home, 2111 W. Apache, at 10am.




Published in Farmington Daily Times from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Farmington Funeral Home
2111 W Apache St
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-2211
