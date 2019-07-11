|
|
A wonderful man, husband, and father, John Bruce Keeling went home to be with his Lord and Savior on July 9, 2019. John lived a great life from November 25,1934 to July 9, 2019. During his lifetime along with his wife, Celestia Daisy Keeling, of 65 years he helped raised 6 children and 15 grandkids, as well as 23 great-grandkids and 3 great-great-grandkids.
John retired from the Great Western Drilling Company as a District Superintendent after 48 years of service. In his spare time, he loved to tinker with wood projects and read Louis L'Amour books, as well as play cards and cribbage.
A dinner get together of family and friends is planned at Bethel Baptist Church at 201 Heiland Road in Aztec, NM on Saturday July 20, 2019 at 2:00 pm. John is being held in care of Farmington Funeral Home.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from July 11 to July 14, 2019