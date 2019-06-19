|
John C. Parker
Farmington - John C. Parker, 84, of Farmington, New Mexico, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019 in Farmington, New Mexico. He was born on August 3, 1934 in Tahlequah, Oklahoma to James and Mary Parker.
John worked in construction in Farmington for 62 years.
John is preceded in death by son, Jerry Parker.
John is survived by his wife, Thelma Parker; sons, Larry and Johnny; daughters, Karen and Kathryn; brothers, Joe Parker and David Parker; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be at 2:00 pm on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at United Pentecostal Church with Rev. Steve Carrington officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Tom Duran, John E. Parker, Daniel Vickers, Tim Carr, Bryan Clifton and John T. Parker. Honorary Pallbearers are Foy Chrestman and Johnny Green.
Memorials/donations may be made to Love Has Feet at lovehasfeet.org.
John's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street, 505-325-8688. Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at www.serenityandcompany.com
Published in Farmington Daily Times on June 19, 2019