Farmington Funeral Home
2111 W Apache St
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-2211
Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
4:30 PM - 5:00 PM



Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Riverside Park Roping Arena
(55 South Light Plant Road
Aztec, NM
John Foster


1948 - 2019
John Foster

Aztec - JUNE 9, 1948 ~ SEPTEMBER 10, 2019 (AGE 71)

John Foster of Aztec, NM went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 10th, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 17th, from 4:30-5:00 p.m. at Farmington Funeral Home (2111 W. Apache St. Farmington, N.M.) A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, September 18th, at 10:30 a.m., at Riverside Park Roping Arena (55 South Light Plant Road, Aztec, N.M.)
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Sept. 15, 2019
