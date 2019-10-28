|
John Hicks DeWitt II
Kirtland - John Hicks DeWitt II, 92, of Kirtland, New Mexico passed away October 18, 2019. John was born in Bernalillo, NM to parents John and Marie DeWitt on August 12, 1927. John was employed by Public Service Company of New Mexico for 33 years. He moved to Kirtland, NM in 1972 to supervise the work at the San Juan Generator Station until he retired. John loved the outdoors and was an avid camper, hunter and fisherman. John was a Veteran and served with the Merchant Marines from 1942-1945. He is preceded in death by his son; John Hicks DeWitt III, parents; John and Maries DeWitt, brother; Charles DeWitt and sisters; Leona Tharp and Bernice DeWitt. John is survived by his loving wife Marilyn Jo DeWitt, sons; Tmothy DeWitt (Pil Sun), Christopher DeWitt (Nancy), daughters; Melissa Ashley (Buford) and grandchildren; Celeste Cructhfield, John Joseph DeWitt and Sally Jo DeWitt.
John's care is entrusted to Alternative Choice Funeral & Cremation 804 N. Dustin Ave. Farmington, NM 87401 (505)-325-9611
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019