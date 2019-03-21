Services
Cope Memorial Chapel
404 West Arrington Street
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 327-5142
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
New Life in Christ Ministries
1108 N. Dustin
Farmington, NM
John Martin "Johnnie" Pigman Obituary
John Martin "Johnnie" Pigman

Farmington - 4/9/1942 - 3/12/2019 Johnnie passed from this life on March 16, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He is proceeded in death by his wife, Jannie, His mother, Ruth, father, Joe, younger brother, Raymond. His 1st wife, Sharon, 2nd wife, Linda and step-daughter, Teresa Watts.

He is survived by his children, John Jr., Floyd (Todi), Rose (Waylon), Ruthie, step children, Betty, Ronnie, Gary Jr. and Virginia. His brother, Joe (Beverly) and sister, Oley (John) Nickles. Numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday March 22, 2019 at New Life in Christ Ministries; 1108 N. Dustin, Farmington, NM. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Pastor Stephen Marquez officiating.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Mar. 21, 2019
