John Phillip "Phil" Mitchell



Bloomfield - John Phillip "Phil" Mitchell, 77 was born 12/30/42 in Ponca City, OK. His parents were James Lloyd Mitchell and Rosa Inez Mitchell, who preceded him in death. Phil peacefully left this world on Sunday July 19th, 2020 at his home. He loved to sing, and his angelic voice uplifted so many people. He was kind, genuine, considerate of others, a believer in The Lord Jesus Christ, and he will be truly missed by everyone that knew him. He is survived by his beloved Wife, Treva Mitchell of 53 years; Stepmother, Margaret Mitchell; Sisters, Pam Stalcup, and MaryAnn (James) Gibson; Children - Victor (Rachael) Mitchell, Treva Diane Mitchell Martinez, Stephen Mitchell, Terra Mitchell; 12 Grandchildren & 6 Great Grandchildren. Memorial Service will be at Three Angels Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 10750 Sunset Gardens RD SW Albuquerque, NM 87121, Sunday, August 2nd at 1:00pm.









