John Thomas Pecoraro
Austin - John Thomas Pecoraro passed away May 3rd, 2019, in Dallas, Texas after a long, courageous battle with Lymphoma and thyroid cancer. John was born in Columbus, Ohio on June 29, 1955 to John & Elizabeth Pecoraro. After graduating from Farmington High School, he served in the US Navy aboard a nuclear submarine. Upon discharge from the Navy, he attended Texas State Technical Institute in Waco, Texas and graduated on August 14, 1981 with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Electronic Technology. He moved to Austin, Texas and also attended Durham Nixon-Clay Business College in Austin and completed a course in Computer Programming on March 18, 1985. John worked for the City of Austin for many years and leaves behind many beloved fellow employees; his second family. John was an avid sports fan and loved to fish.
John is preceded in death by his sister, Linda Pecoraro Wells and brother Sam Pecoraro. He is survived by his parents, John & Elizabeth Pecoraro, brother James Pecoraro, sisters, Janice Street (Curtis), Joyce Olsen (Jim), Frances Pecoraro and Theresa Pecoraro. Nieces; Addie Andrews and Fiona Andrews, nephews; Jason Folks, Jordan Street, Adam Pecoraro, Jesse Pecoraro, Owen Andrews and Liam Andrews and numerous cousins.
A rosary and Mass will be held on May 18th, 2019 at 9:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Farmington, New Mexico, his childhood home. Burial will follow immediately at Memory Gardens with full military honors. A private celebration will follow immediately after.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 16 to May 17, 2019