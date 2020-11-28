John (Bill) William Burch



Aztec, NM - John (Bill) William Burch, 68, of Aztec, NM went home to be with the Lord on November 21, 2020. He was born April 23, 1952 to Elizabeth (Betty) Kellam and George Francis Burch, and raised by his mother and father, Robert (Bob) Kellam.



He was preceded in death by his fathers George Burch and Robert (Bob) Kellam; brother Joseph Burch, sister Janice Wilson; and grandparents Ralph and Maralyn Kellam, Agnes Kathleen Norris, and Robert Carl Shepherd.



He is survived by his two children, Joel Burch and wife Kimberly; Felecia Stradling and husband Dustin Stradling; brothers Douglas Kellam and wife Heidi; Norman Kellam and wife Sue; sisters Nikki Angus and husband James; and sister-in-law Cindy Burch. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Ethan and Eli Burch; Abbey and Wyatt Stradling; and Joe, Chris, Brittney, and Aaron Carrillo; great grandchildren Aaron Jr. and Makayla Carrillo; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Bill will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He served our country for six years in the Marines as a Rifle Marksman receiving two medals for Good Conduct as well as the Vietnam Service medal. After being honorably discharged from service, he took to the road as a truck driver. He found many life-long friends along the way. His work ethic did not go unnoticed. He finished his trucking career with Haven's Trucking. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, golfing, driving his John Deere tractor, and most of all, being the best Papa to all of his grandkids. His big heart and sense of humor will be missed the most.



A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 9th at the Stradling residence. Please contact Felecia Stradling by email, flstradling@outlook.com for details.









