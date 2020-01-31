|
Johnny "John" Hubert Sherwood
Farmington - Johnny "John" Hubert Sherwood passed away January 18, 2020 in Farmington, NM after a brief illness. He was comforted by family members at the time of his passing. John was 65 years old.
At his request, no service will be held.
John Sherwood was born in the town of Jettigen, Germany on February 17, 1954. He was the first born of Rosa Hauser and John C. Sherwood. He attended high school at Bloomfield High School in Bloomfield, NM. After graduation he joined the US Army, where he served proudly for over 20 years before retiring. After retiring John pursued another dream and began his career as a truck driver later to own his own trucking business.
John was an avid fisherman, hunter, and scuba diver. He enjoyed the outdoors, spending time with family and friends, but more than that "his son" Rufus who will miss playing and biting his dad.
John was preceded in death by his father, John C Sherwood and his dad, Alfred August Joseph "Yank" Hauser.
John is survived in death by his mother, Rosa Hauser; 3 brothers and their spouses, Lawerence and Ella Sherwood; Floyd Sherwood, and Harry and Joanna Sherwood; 2 daughters and their spouses, Adriane and Jason Matthews of Hinesville, GA and Michelle and Beau Christenson of Killeen, TX; 6 grandchildren Johnny, Tristyn, Jaylyn, Jaden, Beau Jr and Dax; and several nieces and nephews.
Johns friendly personality, smile and sound of his laughter will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
Special thanks goes to Monica who works at Laundratopia in flora vista, NM for recognizing a break in patterns and calling the proper services to check in on John. We will always be grateful for her concern.
In leui of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in John's name to Autism Speaks at act.autismspeaks.org
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020