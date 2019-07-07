|
Johnny McIntyre
Farmington - Johnny O. McIntyre, 87 of Farmington, passed away on July 2, 2019. He was born June 17, 1932 in Seguin, Texas to Otis McIntyre and Kitty Pendah.
He was a member of iron worker local 495 for about 30 years. He served his country in the Army during the Korean War.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Hallie Goodson and brother, Fred McIntyre.
He is survived by his loving wife Alice McIntyre; his children Johnny O. McIntyre, Jr. (Adrian), O.J. McIntyre, Joy McIntyre and Alonzo McIntyre (Julie); 8 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
There will be a memorial service at a later date.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on July 7, 2019