Johnson Kee Yazzie, 88 beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend of Lower Greasewood, AZ went home to be with our Heavenly Father on Monday, September 23, 2019. He was born on May 28, 1931 in Lower Greasewood Springs, AZ.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Lucille Mae Yazzie and children Stevenson, Shirley, Raymond, and Olson. He is survived by Stetson Kee Yazzie, Simpson Kee Yazzie, Leona Y. Simms (Raymond), Rex Kee Yazzie (Maxine), Ricky Kee Yazzie; 20 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
He enlisted in the United States Army at the age of 17 and was a Korean War Veteran.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, September 27th at 10:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Kirtland, NM.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Sept. 27, 2019