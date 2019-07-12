|
|
Jose Garcia
Albuquerque - It is with great sadness that the family of Jose Garcia, announces his passing. Jose was taken from us tragically on July 1, 2019 at the age of 30, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He is preceded in death by his father, Leon Garcia; his paternal grandparents; Mr. and Mrs. Joe L. Garcia, and his maternal grandfather; Richard Ochoa.
Jose was born on June 8, 1989 in Farmington, New Mexico to Leon Garcia and Pinne Ortiz; the youngest of their four sons. Yet even as a child, he was sturdy as a bear, thus earning the nickname, "Oso." As a man, Jose lived up to that nickname. He was strong, determined, protective of his family and friends and had a huge soft spot in his heart for babies, children and animals. Jose was a gifted artist. He put his heart and soul into his art. His drawings and sketches exhibited the depth, passion and intricacy one would expect of a trained artist. He was the ultimate jokester, he could make you laugh when you were feeling down, and couldn't resist hamming it up for the camera. Much like his grandpa Joe, Jose had the innate ability to charm his way into your heart. Jose loved being outdoors. Simple pleasures, like going fishing with his brothers were more precious to him than gold. Jose's life would seem too short to many, but those who were touched by him understood that the quality of existence far exceeds the quantity of time in which one lives.
Jose is survived by his mother Pinne Ortiz (Freddie) of Flora Vista; his maternal grandmother, Vicki Masso of Santa Fe; his siblings, Leon Garcia of Albuquerque, Buck Garcia of Farmington, Joshua Garcia (Mika) of Farmington, Leonard Garcia of Washington, Jesure Eaton of Farmington, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and a nephew.
Viewing will be held Friday, July 12 at Cope Memorial Chapel - 404 West Arrington St. Farmington, NM. Time is not as of yet set. Please call (505) 327-5142 for the time. Services will be officiated by John Schrock at Aztec Church of the Nazarene, 1061 NM HY 516, Aztec, NM, on Saturday, July 13 at 10:30am followed by burial at Aztec Cemetery, 700 Chamisa St. Aztec, NM. Reception to follow in the back of the church. In lieu of flowers, Cope Memorial Chapel is accepting donations on behalf of the family. Pallbearers: Leon Garcia, Buck Garcia, Josh Garcia, Freddie Ortiz, Jonathan Abeyta, and Marc Rushing. Honorary Pallbearers: Isaiah Garcia and Michael Masso.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on July 12, 2019