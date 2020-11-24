Jose R Martinez



Farmington - Jose R Martinez (Bobby) 76 of Farmington, New Mexico passed from this life on Thursday, November 19th, 2020. Jose was born November 21st, 1943 in Santa Rosa, New Mexico. Jose served in the military and was honorably discharged in 1971. Jose moved his family to Farmington NM in 1972 where he worked for the Farmington Post Office from 1979 until retiring in 2002. Jose lived life to the fullest and always looked forward to and loved his family gatherings. Family was very important to him. Jose was preceded in death by his mother Genevive Martinez, and daughter Margaret Martinez Stewart. Jose is survived by his loving wife Olivia Martinez of 52 years; daughter Roberta and her husband Michael Cole; granddaughter Christina and her husband Martin Snivley; and 3 great grandsons Owen, Tylor and Corey who he loved so much. Jose will be greatly missed. A celebration of Jose's life will be held at a later time.









