Services
Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home
103 East Ute Street
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-8688
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Pinion Hills, SDA, Church
5001 Foothills Dr.
Farmington, NM
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Dohle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Anthony Dohle


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph Anthony Dohle Obituary
Joseph Anthony Dohle of Aztec, NM passed away suddenly Wednesday morning, January 30, 2019 at San Juan Hospital. Joseph was born to Albert & Marion Dohle on April 4, 1953 in Albuquerque, NM. Joseph's love of God and his constant study of God's teachings was a large part of his life, he was an example to all who knew him. His career was in I.T. Security where he excelled in his field for over 40 years. Joseph is survived by his wife Barbara Dohle of 40 beautiful years; son, Cliff Clifford and his wife Rebecca; daughter, Judy Clifford; brothers, Bert Dohle & Bill Dohle; and many loyal and loving friends. There will be a memorial service on February 10, 2019 at 11am located at Pinion Hills, SDA, Church located at 5001 Foothills Dr., Farmington, NM. (505)325-0613. Joseph's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute St., in Farmington, NM. (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home
Download Now