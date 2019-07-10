|
Joseph Harvey Durbin
Farmington - Joseph Harvey Durbin, age 76, September 10th 1942 - July 7th 2019, of Farmington, New Mexico.
Member and Elk of the year 2014-15 BPOE #1747, passed away Sunday 07/07/2019 at San Juan Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his family.
Born in St. Elmo, Illinois, Joe graduated from La Grove High School in Farina, Illinois. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Germany and France.
After moving out west he managed the Sears store in Durango, Colorado then moved to Farmington. Successful in steel sales, he opened his own steel company and expanded it into Liberty Construction.
Along with his involvement with the ELKS lodge #1747, he was also a member the local VFW post # 2182, and American Legion Post # 28 of Durango CO.
Joe was known throughout the community for his many acts of kindness and his generous spirit. Joe knew no strangers; he enjoyed meeting new people and having fun.
Joe is survived by his wife, Dolores of over 53 years, a son David (Kelly), daughter DeeAnn (Scot), granddaughter Savannah, brother David (Lila) and sisters, Monda (John), Dorothy (Arlyn), Patricia, and Alice (Ramone).
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Giles and Ruby Durbin and his sister, Rita.
Services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church (414 N. Allen) with the Rosary at 9:00 am and the funeral mass at 10:00. The Interment will follow at Greenlawn cemetery (across from Brookside Park) with full military honors and the Elks officers conducting grave-side services.
Reception to follow at Farmington ELKS lodge #1747, 801 N Municipal Drive.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from July 10 to July 11, 2019