Joseph Shaw, Jr.
Aztec - Joseph Ellsworth Shaw Jr. of Aztec, NM died October 12, 2020 at 90 years of age.
He was born December 26, 1929 in Cold Spring, NY to Joseph Ellsworth Shaw Sr and Marion (Sellick) Shaw.
He was preceded in death by Frederick and Millie Cables (Foster Parents); Joseph Ellsworth Shaw Sr; Marion Shaw Boyington; Siblings: Josephine Shaw; Marion Isabel Shaw Martin; Myra Boyington Waldron; Arthur (Butch) Boyington; Kenneth Blake (Foster Brother); Grand Daughter, Shannon Oliva Shaw; Great Grandson, Makael Avery Shaw.
He was a long-time resident of White Plains, NY. He worked as an oil burner service technician, and retired from the Southern Westchester B.O.C.E.S.
He was a baptized Jehovah's Witness and active in Jehovah's Theocratic Organization for over 50 years. He volunteered his time preaching about God's Kingdom, working on various Theocratic Construction Projects and assisting the Brothers and Sisters in various congregations.
He also enjoyed genealogical research, history, reading, traveling, painting and telling Corny Jokes.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mabel Stutchbury Shaw and two sisters; Henrietta Boyington Newrauter and Laura Ann Boyington. He is also survived by his 6 Children: Frederick (Joanne) of Brighton, CO; Kenneth (Sharon) of Clover, SC; Stuart (Rose) of White Plains, NY; Walter (Lori) of Aztec, NM; Ruth (Dan) Maloney of Wappinger Falls, NY; Mathew (Susan) of Mamaroneck, NY; 12 Grand Children: Frederick Shaw Jr, Daniel (Melissa) Shaw, Timothy (Tavonna) Shaw, Luke (Sarah) Shaw, Danielle Shaw, Heather (Tom) Woznicki, Jessica (Marcus) Shaw, Nicholas Shaw, Jayson Shaw, Travis Shaw, Daniel Maloney Jr; 6 Great Grand Children: McKenzie, DJ, Brylon, Connor, Sophia, Jackson; and several Nieces and Nephews.
He will be greatly missed by all of his friends and family, but we look forward to seeing him again when he is resurrected to the paradise earth.
Acts 24:15 "And I have a hope toward God, … that there is going to be a resurrection of the righteous and unrighteous."
1 Corinthians 15:22 "for just as in Adam all are dying, so also in the Christ all will be made alive."
A Zoom Videoconference Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2pm MST. For Zoom ID code and password, please call or text: Fred Shaw at 7206726770, Walter Shaw at 5306806078
In lieu of cards and flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the World Wide Work of Jehovah's Witnesses. Please go to JW.ORG
, go to the bottom of the page and click on donations.
HE DID NOT DIE OF COVID.