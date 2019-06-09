|
Josephine Atencio Jaquez
Aztec - Josephine Atencio Jaquez, 96, passed gently into blessed rest and the presence of her Lord and Savior on May 29, 2019 in her home in Aztec, NM. Josie was born on March 19, 1923 in Blanco, NM to her parents, Daniel and Senaida Atencio. She was one of 10 siblings and was the last one of them living. Josie graduated from Aztec High School. She married her childhood sweetheart and neighbor, John N. Jaquez on June 12, 1942. John and Josie worked hard and raised their family of 7 children in Aztec, NM. In 1978 they moved to Blanco to live on the Jaquez family farm, for about 25 years. A few years after John's death, Josie moved back to Aztec, into her lovely home, newly remodeled by her son, John Jr. Her home, her yard and flowers were her pride and joy. She was even given an award by the City of Aztec for maintaining a beautiful yard. Josie always had a garden and fruit trees from which she canned and preserved the bounty of. She was an excellent cook, homemaker, gardener, decorator, seamstress, embroiderer, and handywoman. There is not a job she would not tackle- from knocking down walls, building new ones, building shelves, painting, creating contraptions and tools to help her get the job done. She had a great sense of humor and had a funny Spanish dicho or saying for every situation. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. Josie was truly a "Proverbs 31" woman whose worth was "far above rubies." She was a blessing to all who knew her. Her faith sustained and guided her. Proverbs 3:5 was her favorite Bible verse: Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not to thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge Him and He shall direct thy paths.
Josie was preceded in death by her husband, John N. Jaquez, her son, Norman Jaquez, and her grandson, Alex Jaquez. She is survived by her children, Sylvia Paul (Will Ed), Nila Campbell, John Jaquez, Jr. (Ann), Anna Jaquez, Virginia Jaquez (Alvaro), David Jaquez and daughter-in-law, Shirley Jaquez (Norman). Her grandchildren - Bryan Paul (Christa), Timothy Wright (Kristen), Brandon Jaquez, Summer Lara (Mike), Mandee Dieguez (Rob), Stephanie Parra (Felipe), Jacob Whatley, Joshua Whatley (Leanne), Angela Lucero, Alicia Chavez (Manny), and Dillon Jaquez. Great- grandchildren- Victoria and Vicenti Parra, Caleb, Aubriana and Braden Dieguez, Lillyanna Jaquez, Ian, Alyssa, and Kaylee Wright, Mariah, Marissa and Alex Arnold, and Andreas, Cruz and Talia Chavez. Great, great grandchildren- Madiano, Aracelli, and Desmond. Her siblings were Alesandro Atencio, Trinidad Atencio, Lucy Montoya, John Atencio, Elias Atencio, George Atencio, Danue Atencio, Celina Flores, and Milton Atencio. To her many nieces and nephews, she was a beloved "Tia", who was their last link to her Atencio generation. Her nieces Betty Chavez, Stella Atencio, and Martha Valencia were a much needed and loving help in the caregiving of Mom. She was also given loving care by Lorena Rivera, who was one of her caretakers for 4 ½ years. The family appreciates each one who gave our mother such excellent care in these last years.
A celebration of Josie's life will be held at the First Baptist Church of Bloomfield, NM on Saturday, June 15, at 11:00 am. A reception with follow the service. There will also be a barbeque meal hosted by John Jaquez, at the family farm in Blanco, later Saturday afternoon after 3 pm. It is located at 200 Rd. 4595, Blanco, NM. All are welcome to join us.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on June 9, 2019