Joshua Gilbert Archibeque
Bloomfield - Joshua Gilbert Archibeque, age 25, went to be with our Lord on September 26, 2019 in Denver, CO. He was born on January 16, 1994 in Farmington, NM to Mike Archibeque and Chastity Crabb Garcia. He graduated from Bloomfield High School in 2013 where he participated in football, wresting, and baseball. He was an all-star athlete with a big spirit and a bigger personality. After high school he pursued a career as an electrician and eventually moved to Denver, CO, where he was employed for ADT Security as a leading technician in his field.
Josh loved the Lord and he loved praising the Lord with music. Through life's challenges Josh always figured out a way to look at the bright side. There was never a dull moment when Josh was in the house! He lived life to its fullest and he had a personality that lit up the room. He was always ready and willing to make you laugh whether in person and through his posts. He holds a special place in everyone's heart that he knew. He touched countless lives and will be forever missed.
Josh was an enthusiastic fan of the Denver Broncos. His interests included working out, golf, hiking, and spending time with his friends and family, especially his nephew and nieces and beloved grandmother. He had many friends and he considered them all his family, especially his Uncle Paul.
He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Gilbert Archibeque and Leandro Candelaria Jr., and his grandmother Dawn Harmon; uncles Theodore (Teddy) and Gilbert (Gilly) Serrano, and Ronald Candelaria.
He is survived by his father Mike Archibeque (Rhonda Naegele) and his mother, Chastity Crabb Garcia; brothers, Michael Archibeque, Toby Browning Jr., Josiah Garcia; grandmother, Julia Candelaria; grandfather, Norman Harman; nephew, Brayden; nieces, Addison and Ellie; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
There will be a rosary on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 7 pm at St. Rose Catholic Church in Blanco, NM. A viewing will be held from 5 - 7 pm prior to the rosary. A celebration of service will be held at St. Mary's Church in Bloomfield on Friday, October 4th at 10 am with the burial immediately following. A luncheon will be held in the fellowship hall after he is laid to rest. In lieu of flowers, donations to be made to a "go fund me" account to help cover the funeral expenses.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019