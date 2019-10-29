|
|
Josie Inez Tillie Montano, 62 received her wings on October 22, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM.
Born February 16, 1957 in Ely, Nevada. Survived by husband Dean Montano; Daughter Susan Wright, Jessica Zoller/Jobe, Frankie Montano/Scott, Losha Montano/Kim, Deena Montano/Johnny and one son, Dimetrius Montano/Darina. Josie had multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents Jose and Orlinda Salazar, Sisters Theresa Trujillo and Helen Martinez.
Jose loved all children. There was a special place in her heart for all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. And everyone loved her.
Funeral services will be held at St. Mary's Catholic church on 20th street in Farmington Rosary at 10:30 am and services at 11am.
Graveside services at Greenlawn Cemetery. Gathering of family and friends at St. Mary's Parish Hall immediately afterwards.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019