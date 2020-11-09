Josie Maez



Bloomfield - Josie G. "Peta" Maez



March 25, 1927 - November 6, 2020



Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal.



Josie G. "Peta" Maez, 93, from Durango, Colorado, rejoined her heavenly family and earned her wings on November 06, 2020.



Mom loved spending time with family and friends. She was a very special woman who left an everlasting impression on all who knew and loved her. She was so full of love and kindness and it showed in all she did. The most remarkable thing about our mom was the way she turned life's unbearable moments into something better with a smile and a prayer. Hopefully, her advice will live on in all her children and never be forgotten.



As our mom would say, "Be happy and enjoy life."



We love you Momma and we will miss you tremendously.



Josie was the youngest child to be born to Jose and Isidora Marquez on March 25, 1927 in Dulce, New Mexico.



She is survived by her 4 sons: Leroy Maez, Genaro Maez (Rosalie), Joby Maez (Tina), and Chris Maez (Carolina).



She is also survived by 7 daughters: Eleanor Laws, Ida Maez, Loida Maez, Betty Muniz, Mary Trujillo (Robert), Peggie Serna (Paul), and Jackie Serna (Fred).



Josie also had numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren, and great great great grandchildren.



Josie was preceded in death by her parents Jose and Isidora, numerous brothers and sisters, her husband Dan Joe Maez, her daughter Irene Arnold, and 2 sons Joe Maez and Daniel Maez.



Due to the pandemic and government restrictions, we will be holding a private graveside service in Juanita, Colorado on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, with Pastor Paul Glover officiating. No reception will follow.









