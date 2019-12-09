|
|
Joy Munkres
Aztec - Joy H Munkres left this life on December 7th 2019 at the age of 93 with family by her side at the family home. Joy was born September 13, 1926 to Herbert W. Bradley and Chloe (Whalon) Bradley in Salmon Idaho. Joy was the youngest of 4 children.
During Joy's High School years during WWII, Joy and her mother worked on the Forest Service fire lookouts. She would talk to Verl on the phone and they became friends. After graduating High School Joy went on to nurses training in Boise, Idaho at St. Lukes. After nurse's training and the death of her mother she returned to Salmon to help her dad and worked as a RN at Steele Memorial Hospital. Verl also returned to Salmon, and the two renewed a friendship that blossomed into a life long love. They married May 19, 1952.
After several long cold snowy winters in Montana, Salmon Idaho, Oregon, and Soda Springs Idaho they loaded up their 4 small kids and moved to Aztec, NM on November 11, 1957. Verl worked on Navajo Damn and Joy worked at San Juan Regional Medical Center. They bought 2 acres of land and began the farm life Joy had always wanted. They had 2 more children and bought more property in the Aztec area. Verl retired from the Gas Company of NM and Joy retired from SJRMC as head nurse of labor and delivery. She loved helping mommas have their babies. She loved every aspect of farm life. She sold milk to many people of the tricity area.
Joy was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years. She is survived by her children, Fawn (David) Green, Cody (Debbie) Munkres, Eden (Jeff) Houser, April Munkres, Slade (Robyn) Munkres, Twila (Brent) Byrum; 9 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.
We would like to give special thanks to Jackie, Aresella and Linda at Guardian Hospice Care for their tenderness, understanding, and knowledge at our time of need. Our world will be a sad and quiet place, but we know you are in a better place with our daddy. You are always with us.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. in lieu of flowers please donate to the Macular Degeneration Foundation.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Dec. 9 to Dec. 15, 2019