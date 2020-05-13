|
|
Joyce Faye Dennard
Farmington - Joyce Faye Dennard, 80, passed from this life and entered into heaven on May 8, 2020. We are certain she was welcomed in by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and was told "well done, good and faithful servant."
Born October 1, 1939 in Wetumpka, Alabama to parents H.H. Bass and Annie Myrtle Bass, Joyce was the youngest of nine children. She spent her childhood in Alabama on the family farm until she moved to Farmington, NM at the age of 17. Soon after moving to Farmington, she met and married the love of her life,
William Ted Dennard, while working as a telephone operator.
Joyce ("Momo" as everyone affectionately called her) was a longtime member of First Baptist Church, Farmington. She was never shy to share her faith or open up her home for any occasion. She was most proud of her home, always decorating and working in the flower beds. Many an Easter egg hunt happened in her backyard for children (too many to count) throughout the years.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents H.H. and Annie Myrtle Bass, her brothers Lemuel, Russell, Thomas and James, sisters, Levis and Lois and son-in-law Jerry A. Shocklee.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, William Ted Dennard, son Teddy (Linda) Dennard, daughter Joi (Kim) Stratton, grandchildren Cole (Stephanie), Jerica (Greg), Whitney (Ryan), Leanna (Shawon), Sabreena (Justin) and Kyle (Kristen), 12 great-grandchildren, her brother Rayburn Bass, her sister Laurene Ramsey, plus many nieces and nephews.
In her time here on this earth, she touched so many people's hearts and lives. She was a true example of love, patience, kindness and grace. All of her family and countless friends will miss her greatly.
The family would like to thank all of the caregivers that cared for Joyce, especially Dr. Joseph Pope and Dr. Billy Young, who showed true love and compassion in their care.
