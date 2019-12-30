Services
Joyce Janelle ("Janelle") Doubet

Joyce Janelle ("Janelle") Doubet Obituary
Joyce Janelle ("Janelle") Doubet

Aztec - Joyce Janelle ("Janelle") Doubet, 82, of Aztec, New Mexico, passed away unexpectedly on December 28, 2019. Born January 18, 1937, in Peoria, IL, Janelle was the daughter of the late Ray and Edna (Tucker) Doubet.

Janelle graduated from Williamsfield High School and went on to study at Bradley University. She earned her Master of Fine Arts degree from the San Francisco Art Institute and would continue to be a life-long student of the arts.

Having an incredible zest for life, Janelle's many interests included poetry, painting, swimming and being with friends. Later in life, she even became a passionate fan of the Chicago Cubs. Janelle was also an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Aztec, NM.

Janelle was preceded in death by her former husband, Harrison S. Foote, with whom she had three daughters, all who survive: Anne "Shelly" Doubet of Williamsfield, IL; Amy (Walt) Rosenblatt of Sandia Park, NM; and Alison (Randy) Follis of Aztec, NM. She is also survived by her brother, Mark (Michele Stickel) Doubet of West Hills, CA, and four grandchildren: Daryl Doubet of Las Vegas, NV; Adrienne Doubet of Milwaukee, WI; Audrey Rosenblatt of Oklahoma City, OK; and Victor Rosenblatt of Houston, TX.

Arrangements are under the care of Farmington Funeral Home in Farmington, NM, where cremation rites will be performed. Memorials may be made in Janelle's honor to the Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Aztec, NM, at www.stjosephaztec.org.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
