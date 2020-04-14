Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Cauthen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Janette Cauthen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Janette Cauthen Obituary
Joyce Janette Cauthen

Aztec - Joyce passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020 at San Juan Regional Hospital in Farmington NM. Joyce was born Feb. 24 1935 in Orth, Texas. She was married to John (Jack) Cauthen for 56 years. She was a devoted wife and mother, and family was the most important thing to her. She is survived by Bruce Cauthen, son and Jan DeHerrera, daughter. She was grandmother to five kids and great grandmother to 9 others. She is also survived by 3 sisters. She and Jack were a members of the Eastside Church of Christ and dearly loved their church community. A limited graveside service will be held on April 14. A memorial for Joyce will be held at a later date.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -