Joyce Janette Cauthen
Aztec - Joyce passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020 at San Juan Regional Hospital in Farmington NM. Joyce was born Feb. 24 1935 in Orth, Texas. She was married to John (Jack) Cauthen for 56 years. She was a devoted wife and mother, and family was the most important thing to her. She is survived by Bruce Cauthen, son and Jan DeHerrera, daughter. She was grandmother to five kids and great grandmother to 9 others. She is also survived by 3 sisters. She and Jack were a members of the Eastside Church of Christ and dearly loved their church community. A limited graveside service will be held on April 14. A memorial for Joyce will be held at a later date.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020