Joyce Motto
Bloomfield - Faye was born in Prague, OK to Esther and PH Brown.
She was preceded in death by her husband Victor Motto and daughters Vicky Waller and Terry Sowels (Al), brothers John and Gene (Doris) Brown, sister Ethabelle (Dub) McAlister.
Faye is survived by her two sons Hugh (Judy) and Gib (Misty) Motto.
She loved the outdoors and admired the beauty that the world had to offer. She was skilled at sewing, cooking, canning, gardening and taking care of her animals. "She was blessed with a green thumb and could grow anything, anywhere," people would say. She raised the most beautiful roses you might ever see. Faye will be missed by the people who knew and loved her.
A memorial service will be Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 1:00pm at Farmington Funeral Home.
