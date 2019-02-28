Services
Cope Memorial Chapel
404 West Arrington Street
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 327-5142
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Juanita Aragon Obituary
Juanita Aragon passed away on February 23, 2019 at her daughter's home in Richardson, Texas. She was born on March 30, 1943 in Tierra Amarilla, New Mexico. She was 75.
Ms. Aragon was born and lived in New Mexico for 69 years, before moving to Texas. She worked for the Farmington school system for 30 years, with 7 of those years as a Kindergarten Teacher. She was a devoted Catholic, and was a long-time member of Sacred Heart Parish. She loved arts and crafts, Bingo, going to the Casino and fishing.
She is survived by her children; Candelario Aragon, Donovan "Joey" Aragon, Jonathan Aragon, Donna Roznovsky, Jerry Aragon, Celeste Selph. 17 grandchildren, Numerous great-grandchildren. Her siblings; Pres Velasquez, Dulcinea Maes, Arturo Velasquez.
She was preceded in death by her husband; Joe Aragon in October, 2011. Her parents; Manuel and Margarita Velasquez. Along with numerous siblings.
On Friday March 1, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, a Rosary will be recited at 12:00 pm. Then a Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 pm with Father Tim Farrell officiating. Burial will follow at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Cemetery in Blanco, NM.
Pallbearers include; Luke Roznovsky, Seth Roznovsky, CJ Aragon, Isaac Aragon, Sylus Aragon, Brandon Nichols.
Honorary Pallbearers include; Brandon Garcia, Anthony Garcia, and Jason Stanley.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.serenityandcompany.com
Cope Memorial Chapel of Farmington is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Feb. 28, 2019
