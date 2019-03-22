|
|
Juanita "Jenny" Lucero
Farmington - Juanita "Jenny" Lucero, 75, went home to our Lord and Savior on Tuesday March 19, 2019 with family by her side. She was born to Andres Sr. and Rufina Lucero in Anton Chico on September 8th, 1943.
Jenny received her nursing degree from University of Albany, NY and was a nurse for 35 years. She was Consecrated Novice living in America, who loved teaching the bible to all in English and Spanish. Jenny first went to the convent in Roche dale England and spent time in many convents across the US. Jenny was a devoted member of St Mary's Catholic Church, she was a dedicated servant of Jesus who truly loved the Lord.
She is preceded in death by parents Andres and Rufina Lucero, Brother Virgil and wife Clara Lucero, sister-in-law Maxine Lucero and nephew Andres Lucero JR. She is survived by Sister Lucy Chavez "Gabe", Brother Nerio Lucero, brother Andy Lucero "Rose", many nieces and nephews, cousins, other loving relatives and many close friends. Jenny will be eternally remembered by her close friends, Bertha Sandoval, Patsy Baca, Father Chacon and several friends from St Mary's Catholic Church.
Pallbearers will be David Lucero, Michael Lucero, Anthony Lucero, Barney Lucero, Virgil Lucero JR., and Michael Lucero JR. Honorary Pallbearers Dr. Margret Cassidy and Traci Bradley.
In memory of Jenny, a rosary will take place on Friday March 22nd at 10:30 AM with a memorial service conducted by Father Chacon to follow at 11:00 AM St Mary's Catholic Church, 2100 E. 20th. St. Farmington, NM.
The family of Jenny wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Cassidy, Traci Bradley and all the people who showed love and support to Jenny and family.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Mar. 22, 2019