Judith Ferrari
Bloomfield - Judith "Judy" Ferrari, 81, of Bloomfield, NM passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 31, 2020.
Judy was born in Anacortes, WA, on August 9, 1939 to parents Raymond and Margaret Jones. She graduated for Anacortes High School in 1957, and married the love of her life, Rudy "Buddy" Ferrari on November 12, 1960.
Judy was the cornerstone of the Ferrari Family, but particularly in her role as a wife, mother, and grandmother. Her tenacious spirit and reassuring, kind demeanor brought strength and warmth to those lucky enough to be nearest to her. Her children and grandchildren maintain fond memories of summers spent together with her on the farm, her steadfastness to her flower garden, her fondness for her dogs, for bird watching, and for showing horses, raising traditions, Elvis tunes at Christmas, the way she would craft Mr. and Mrs. Claus out of Reader's Digest magazines, and her love of I Love Lucy, Carol Burnett and Classic Western Shows.
Judy will be remembered as a fiercely devoted wife, partner, mother, grandmother, and friend who would move Heaven and Earth to make sure those surrounding her were provided for.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Rudy "Buddy" Ferrari; her parents; her brothers David and Ken; and sister, Beatrice.
She is survived by her sons, Brian (Lainie) Ferrari of Bloomfield, Lance (Patricia) Ferrari of El Paso, Texas, and Dennis (Melanie) Ferrari of Farmington; grandchildren, Nicoll Ferrari, Sheena Ferrari and Reggie Powell, Clarissa Curry, Cara and Shane Lewis, Justin Ferrari, Chance Slavey, Alyssa Ferrari, Justin Slavey, Aaron Ferrari, and Devin Ferrari; and great-grandchildren, Darious Powell, Devante Powell, Izayiah Powell, Nevaeh Jewell, Noah Lewis and Paige Lewis.
Judy's care is entrusted to Alternative Choice, 804 N. Dustin Avenue in Farmington, New Mexico (505) 325-9611. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com
.