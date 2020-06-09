Judy Gayle Schaffer



Judy Gayle Schaffer, 77, of Bloomfield went to be with our Lord and Savior on June 5, 2020. Judy was born February 12, 1943 in Ponca City, Oklahoma. Judy was a loving and caring mom, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.



Judy made Farmington, New Mexico her home in the late 1970's. She had a passion for Avon and received many awards for her excellence in sales. Judy also won a cruise in the late 90's for her outstanding contribution to Avon. Judy also enjoyed playing darts and going to dart competitions with her husband Wayne, Son, Darrin, and many friends. Judy also gave a lot of her time to the plumbing trade and was very knowledgeable being that her father, the late Raymond Steers, was a plumber. Judy's three sons Darrin, Shannon and Chris, along with her son in law, Mark Nielson, are also all in the Plumbing trade. Judy was very proud of her children including her daughter Brenda Nielson who graduated as a Registered Nurse in 2010.



Including the things Judy was passionate about, her family was her greatest passion. Judy was very proud to be a wife, mother, grandmother and a recent great-grand-mother. She would spend hours talking us through the hard times and rooting us on in our accomplishments. She always made us feel special and said we could do anything we set our minds to. Judy was madly in love with her husband Wayne and she was very proud to be his wife.



Judy loved people in general and was always there to help others with a smile that lit up a room. She was our hero, our rock, and most of all a beautiful soul that cared deeply for everyone she met. Judy's kind and loving spirit will be remembered and cherished by everyone who knew her and she will be greatly missed.



"She is in heaven now dancing with the angels and walking on streets of gold, visiting with Jesus and walking with God!!!" -Darrin Compton



"Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love." Ephesians 4:2



Judy was proceeded in death by her Father, Raymond Steers and Mother, Edna Steers. Judy is survived by her husband of 21 years Wayne W. Schaffer of Bloomfield NM. Her daughter Brenda (Mark) Nielson of Gresham, Oregon. Three sons, Darrin (Brenda) Compton, Shannon (Natalie) Compton and Chris Compton, all of Farmington, New Mexico. Eight grandchildren, Coleen Compton, Dillion Compton, Mariah Compton, and Gage Compton, all of Farmington. Sirena (Maasi) Molii, Marcus Nielson, and Joshua (Nichole) Nielson, all of Gresham, Oregon. Jason Compton of California, Matthew Compton of Oklahoma, and Cameron Compton of Farmington. One great grand-child Osia Heitonga Lahi Moli Jr of Gresham, Oregon and Brother, Larry Steers of Tucson, Arizona.



A celebration of Life will be held Wednesday June 10th at 10 AM at Greenlawn Memorial Cemetery. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, masks must be worn and social distancing is required.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store