Julian Fleming
Bloomfield - Julian Fleming, 64, of Bloomfield, New Mexico passed away January 2, 2020 in Bloomfield. Julian was born May 20, 1955 in Finchley, London U.K. to parents Patricia and Cecil Fleming. In 1980 Julian purchased a one-way ticket to the US. He became a naturalized citizen in 1999, of which he was extremely proud. He would always say that he was British by birth but American by choice. Julian joined Bloomfield Fire Department in 1986, after 30 years of service he retired as Assistant Chief. He also worked as a Paramedic for 30+ years. He was an intricate part in teaching and mentoring for EMS and First Responders of the San Juan area. Julian was a loving husband, son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He had an infectious laugh and a fine sense of humor. He is and will always be missed. Julian is survived by his loving wife; Tina Fleming, mother; Patricia Fleming, sons; Richard Fleming, Tyler White and Chance White, daughters; Samantha Luchtel and Emma White, brother; Colin Ralph, sister; JoAnne Ralph, grandchildren; Mason and Kallie, Zoey and Lexi, Owen and Greyson, Reece, Kai Anne and Julian. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at The Henderson Fine Arts Center at San Juan College. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the Julian Fleming Scholarship Fund at San Juan College EMT/Paramedic Program.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020