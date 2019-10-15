|
|
Justin Cole
Farmington - Justin Wade Cole was born October 16, 1980 and passed on October 7, 2019 at the age of 38. Justin put his heart into everything and into every role he had throughout his life. Justin was a loving father, son, brother, grandson and friend to those close to him. His love for his family and friends will continue to echo within out hearts and throughout our memories.
Justin was a loving father and his entire world was about his children. He would do anything in his power for them. He always talked about them to everyone. He took care of every aspect of their lives. Justin always gave them kisses, hugs and told them how proud he was of them and how much they meant to him. He was their rock and they were his strength.
Justin was a journeyman pipefitter and belonged to the Pipefitter Local 412 for the last 12 years of his life. He was a dedicated worker, put everything into being the best, and could out work anyone in his profession. He was proud of his pipefitter trade and took it seriously.
Justin is survived by his children, Lindsey, Dillon, Damien and Taylor. He left behind his brother, Jared Cole (Lauren) sister Jessica Thurgood (Brandon), his mother, Victoria Lacey, father George Cole, grandparents Joseph Weisgerber and Arlene Cole. He also left behind numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.
Justin's memorial service will be on Thursday, October 17th.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019