Justin Dwayne Tapaha



Cove, AZ - Justin Dwayne Tapaha, 44, of Cove, Arizona, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, in Farmington, NM. Justin was born on August 5, 1976, in Phoenix, Arizona. Justin was the son of Jeanette Martinez and late stepfather Daniel Martinez.



He was an active community member in Cove, and Farmington. He graduated from Seminole High School in Seminole, Oklahoma on May 14,1994. Later, he obtained an A.A. degree in Instrumentation from San Juan College. He then worked several jobs such as, a diesel mechanic, equipment operator, and an iron worker.



Justin was funny, friendly, and a kind person. He loved to joke around with family, and would take his nieces and nephews with him for outdoor adventures. His hobbies were hiking, biking, weight lifting, and drawing. He loved the outdoors so much his family called him, "Rambo" or "Conan".



He will be missed dearly and his life will be remembered and cherished by family and friends.



Justin is survived by his mother Jeanette Martinez and twin brother Jason Tapaha. He is preceded in death by his late step-father Daniel Martinez.



Justin's memorial services will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020, 8:00AM-10:00AM at Desert View Funeral Home in Shiprock, NM. Grave site services will take place at Cove Community Cemetery in Cove, AZ.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store