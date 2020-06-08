Kali Sue Mason
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kali's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kali Sue Mason

Shiprock - Kali Sue Mason, Age 16 Born in Shiprock, NM.

Date of death: 05/30/20 Shiprock NM. Date of birth: 08/31/2003 Shiprock NM. Parents: Eugenia Lansing (Mother), Shiprock / Darwin Fredrick Mason (Father), Kirtland.

Kali went to school at Nataani Nez Elementary, Eve B. Stokely, Tse" bit"ai, and was currently a Sophomore at Shiprock High School. Kali would have been a Junior this coming school Year.

She enjoyed school, beading beads, coloring, using her phone, tablet, laptop, watching TV like YouTube and Tubi. Kali loved to dance to music, make Snap Chat videos. She had many friends and a Beautiful Smile that would brighten up everyone's Day.

Deceased: Maternal Grandparents: Franklin D. Mason, Lucy Barber Johnson & Hebert G. Johnson, Paternal great grandparents: Helen Benally Lansing & Dan Handy Lansing Grandfather: Franklin Mason, Uncle: Noel Mason & Emerson John.

Living: Mother: Eugenia Lansing, Father: Darwin Fredrick Mason, Siblings: Sister- Su'riah mason, Bother- Beau Mason, Maternal Grandparents: Catherine & Harold Cambridge, Gene R. Lansing (Theresa), Thelma Rockwell, Delphine Bedonie Mason, Sonny & Amber Lansing, Sue Anna Lansing-Goeckner & Jody Goeckner.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved