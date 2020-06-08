Kali Sue Mason



Shiprock - Kali Sue Mason, Age 16 Born in Shiprock, NM.



Date of death: 05/30/20 Shiprock NM. Date of birth: 08/31/2003 Shiprock NM. Parents: Eugenia Lansing (Mother), Shiprock / Darwin Fredrick Mason (Father), Kirtland.



Kali went to school at Nataani Nez Elementary, Eve B. Stokely, Tse" bit"ai, and was currently a Sophomore at Shiprock High School. Kali would have been a Junior this coming school Year.



She enjoyed school, beading beads, coloring, using her phone, tablet, laptop, watching TV like YouTube and Tubi. Kali loved to dance to music, make Snap Chat videos. She had many friends and a Beautiful Smile that would brighten up everyone's Day.



Deceased: Maternal Grandparents: Franklin D. Mason, Lucy Barber Johnson & Hebert G. Johnson, Paternal great grandparents: Helen Benally Lansing & Dan Handy Lansing Grandfather: Franklin Mason, Uncle: Noel Mason & Emerson John.



Living: Mother: Eugenia Lansing, Father: Darwin Fredrick Mason, Siblings: Sister- Su'riah mason, Bother- Beau Mason, Maternal Grandparents: Catherine & Harold Cambridge, Gene R. Lansing (Theresa), Thelma Rockwell, Delphine Bedonie Mason, Sonny & Amber Lansing, Sue Anna Lansing-Goeckner & Jody Goeckner.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store