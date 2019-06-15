|
Katelyn Mariah Smith (Utley)
Bloomfield - Katelyn Mariah Smith (Utley), age 21, of Bloomfield, NM was born on December 28, 1997 to Shane and Mandy Utley and was called home much too soon on June 10, 2019 in Bloomfield, NM.
Katelyn lived to make her family happy and she loved her husband, Michael, and daughter, Maggie Ann so very much. It was her goal in life to be the best mom, wife, daughter, and sister. She did this beautifully. Her most favorite verse was 1 Corinthians 16:14 "Let everything you do be done in love". She truly lived and loved this way.
Her passions included photography, animal rescue, painting, making bows and necklaces for her sweet Maggie, being her brother Brodie's biggest fan, and giving to anyone in need.
Katelyn is survived by her husband Michael Smith, daughter Maggie Ann Smith, parents Mandy Utley, Shane and Beth Utley, brother Brodie Utley, step-sister Jessica and step-brother Michael. In-laws, Brad & Luella Smith, siblings in-law, Chad & Chantelle Smith. She is also survived by her loving grandparents, Linda Harper & Freddie Garcia, Bud & Denise Harper, Frank Utley, Roy & Dorothy Reese, and great-grandparents Don & DeeAnn Lassle, Stella & Joe Mercure. She also had a very large extended family and many friends that she loved so much!
She was preceded in death by some of her most favorite people, her Grandma Ann Utley, Great-Grandma Ida Garcia, Great-Grandpa George Harper, and Uncle Butch Harper. We know she is rejoicing in heaven with them and many other family and friends who left too soon.
A celebration of Katelyn's life will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Bloomfield, NM.
In lieu of flowers an education account has been established for her daughter, Maggie. Please reference "Katelyn Mariah Utley Smith Memorial Fund FBO Maggie Smith". Donations can be made at Four Corners Community Bank, 500 W. Main St., Ste. 101, Farmington, NM. 87401 or at any of their other locations.
