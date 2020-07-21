1/1
Katherine Schlapp
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katherine Schlapp

Bloomfield - Katherine Louise Schlapp was born on June 28, 1949, in Leadville, Colorado, and

passed away suddenly on July 7, 2020, in Bloomfield, New Mexico. Kathy was

born to Raymond Anton and Margaret (Durst) Schlapp. One year later, a sister,

Rose, was born to the family. Later two more daughters were born and deceased

in infancy. Kathy had a very strong influence in the Catholic community and

would later represent Leadville in the Colorado State Youth Organization (CYO) in

1967. She also represented Lake County at the Colorado Girls' State in 1967.

She received her AB in Special Education from the University of Northern

Colorado in May 1971, her Masters of Art in Special Education from Adams State

University in 1978 and her Education Specialist on July 26, 1991 from UNM in

computer science. She had 81 hours above her degrees in a variety of subject

matter from the Navajo Language to teaching Art. She taught at Blanco, Rio Vista,

Naaba Ani and Central Primary School in Bloomfield, NM. She taught for 28 years

in the areas of special education, gifted, computers, and computer education for

teachers. Kathy had extracurricular activities for the children in many areas

including Young Astronauts. She also sponsored Terrific Kids at Central Primary

which is supported by the Rotary Club. Kathy was also the technology site

representative at Central. She also ran a tutoring business. According to one

principal, "Kathy was willing to do anything that needs to be done." Other

principals noted her "contagious enthusiasm for knowledge," "excellent staff

support program and computer lab program" as well as "caring and sincere

learning environment." She lived her vocation with all. After retirement, she

contracted with Bloomfield Schools to mentor special education teachers, to help

them with teaching techniques, and how to do the paperwork associated with

special education. Kathy was the librarian at Sacred Heart School for 12 years.

She was the story reader for the Teddy Bear Story Time Tea for the Festival of

Trees for 12 years. Also she would read stories at the many libraries and

classroom s in our area. She has mentored many teachers in their beginning

years of teaching or helped teaches who have come back to teaching, catch-up.

Kathy was named Bloomfield Teacher of the Year and Wal-Mart Teacher of the

Year in 1999. She always dressed up for all the holidays. She had more hats than

you could count, i.e. for Halloween, she had a spider hat and boa with appropriate buttons, a witch's hat and cape, character dresses and headbands

that would bobble every which way. Kathy also had a bunny suit. You saw her

coming. She always put a smile on your face. She also created parties for

birthdays and holidays. She always celebrated a fellow teacher's birthday. She

would organize potlucks on in-service days.

She also loved arts and crafts; Kathy started with cross-stitch and continued on to

knit, crochet, and a Norwegian form of embriodery-hardanger. She won

numerous Blue Ribbons plus Best of Show at the San Juan County Fair as well as

Blue Ribbons at the State fair. She invited her dear friends to her home for

dinners. She was a very good cook; she enjoyed their company and they, of

course, enjoyed her cooking. She was always willing to give a helping hand to

anyone in need. Kathy was very active in her church, St. Mary's in Bloomfield. She

was on the Bloomfield Library Board.

Kathy was predeceased by her parents and sister, Rose Willis. Also two cousins

Pauline (Schlapp) Carrico and Bill Durst predeceased her. She is survived by one

nephew, Raymond Anton "Tony" Willis, great nieces Joanne and Bethany, and

great-great niece Paizlei Rose Willis. She was also survived by numerous cousins.

In lieu of flowers, there is a Go Fund Me account for Kathy Schlapp. Donations will

be collected for the BHS Alumni Scholarship Foundation and a memorial in Kathy

Schlapp's name. Donations can also be made to the BHS Alumni Scholarship

Fund, 915 N. Hare Street, Bloomfield, NM 87413. Mass will be on Saturday, July

25 at 10am at St. Mary's Church in Bloomfield, New Mexico. Due to social

distancing, seating will be limited. Thank you for understanding.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jul. 21 to Jul. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by daily-times.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved