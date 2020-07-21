Katherine Schlapp



Bloomfield - Katherine Louise Schlapp was born on June 28, 1949, in Leadville, Colorado, and



passed away suddenly on July 7, 2020, in Bloomfield, New Mexico. Kathy was



born to Raymond Anton and Margaret (Durst) Schlapp. One year later, a sister,



Rose, was born to the family. Later two more daughters were born and deceased



in infancy. Kathy had a very strong influence in the Catholic community and



would later represent Leadville in the Colorado State Youth Organization (CYO) in



1967. She also represented Lake County at the Colorado Girls' State in 1967.



She received her AB in Special Education from the University of Northern



Colorado in May 1971, her Masters of Art in Special Education from Adams State



University in 1978 and her Education Specialist on July 26, 1991 from UNM in



computer science. She had 81 hours above her degrees in a variety of subject



matter from the Navajo Language to teaching Art. She taught at Blanco, Rio Vista,



Naaba Ani and Central Primary School in Bloomfield, NM. She taught for 28 years



in the areas of special education, gifted, computers, and computer education for



teachers. Kathy had extracurricular activities for the children in many areas



including Young Astronauts. She also sponsored Terrific Kids at Central Primary



which is supported by the Rotary Club. Kathy was also the technology site



representative at Central. She also ran a tutoring business. According to one



principal, "Kathy was willing to do anything that needs to be done." Other



principals noted her "contagious enthusiasm for knowledge," "excellent staff



support program and computer lab program" as well as "caring and sincere



learning environment." She lived her vocation with all. After retirement, she



contracted with Bloomfield Schools to mentor special education teachers, to help



them with teaching techniques, and how to do the paperwork associated with



special education. Kathy was the librarian at Sacred Heart School for 12 years.



She was the story reader for the Teddy Bear Story Time Tea for the Festival of



Trees for 12 years. Also she would read stories at the many libraries and



classroom s in our area. She has mentored many teachers in their beginning



years of teaching or helped teaches who have come back to teaching, catch-up.



Kathy was named Bloomfield Teacher of the Year and Wal-Mart Teacher of the



Year in 1999. She always dressed up for all the holidays. She had more hats than



you could count, i.e. for Halloween, she had a spider hat and boa with appropriate buttons, a witch's hat and cape, character dresses and headbands



that would bobble every which way. Kathy also had a bunny suit. You saw her



coming. She always put a smile on your face. She also created parties for



birthdays and holidays. She always celebrated a fellow teacher's birthday. She



would organize potlucks on in-service days.



She also loved arts and crafts; Kathy started with cross-stitch and continued on to



knit, crochet, and a Norwegian form of embriodery-hardanger. She won



numerous Blue Ribbons plus Best of Show at the San Juan County Fair as well as



Blue Ribbons at the State fair. She invited her dear friends to her home for



dinners. She was a very good cook; she enjoyed their company and they, of



course, enjoyed her cooking. She was always willing to give a helping hand to



anyone in need. Kathy was very active in her church, St. Mary's in Bloomfield. She



was on the Bloomfield Library Board.



Kathy was predeceased by her parents and sister, Rose Willis. Also two cousins



Pauline (Schlapp) Carrico and Bill Durst predeceased her. She is survived by one



nephew, Raymond Anton "Tony" Willis, great nieces Joanne and Bethany, and



great-great niece Paizlei Rose Willis. She was also survived by numerous cousins.



In lieu of flowers, there is a Go Fund Me account for Kathy Schlapp. Donations will



be collected for the BHS Alumni Scholarship Foundation and a memorial in Kathy



Schlapp's name. Donations can also be made to the BHS Alumni Scholarship



Fund, 915 N. Hare Street, Bloomfield, NM 87413. Mass will be on Saturday, July



25 at 10am at St. Mary's Church in Bloomfield, New Mexico. Due to social



distancing, seating will be limited. Thank you for understanding.









