Katherine Schlapp
Bloomfield - Katherine Louise Schlapp was born on June 28, 1949, in Leadville, Colorado, and
passed away suddenly on July 7, 2020, in Bloomfield, New Mexico. Kathy was
born to Raymond Anton and Margaret (Durst) Schlapp. One year later, a sister,
Rose, was born to the family. Later two more daughters were born and deceased
in infancy. Kathy had a very strong influence in the Catholic community and
would later represent Leadville in the Colorado State Youth Organization (CYO) in
1967. She also represented Lake County at the Colorado Girls' State in 1967.
She received her AB in Special Education from the University of Northern
Colorado in May 1971, her Masters of Art in Special Education from Adams State
University in 1978 and her Education Specialist on July 26, 1991 from UNM in
computer science. She had 81 hours above her degrees in a variety of subject
matter from the Navajo Language to teaching Art. She taught at Blanco, Rio Vista,
Naaba Ani and Central Primary School in Bloomfield, NM. She taught for 28 years
in the areas of special education, gifted, computers, and computer education for
teachers. Kathy had extracurricular activities for the children in many areas
including Young Astronauts. She also sponsored Terrific Kids at Central Primary
which is supported by the Rotary Club. Kathy was also the technology site
representative at Central. She also ran a tutoring business. According to one
principal, "Kathy was willing to do anything that needs to be done." Other
principals noted her "contagious enthusiasm for knowledge," "excellent staff
support program and computer lab program" as well as "caring and sincere
learning environment." She lived her vocation with all. After retirement, she
contracted with Bloomfield Schools to mentor special education teachers, to help
them with teaching techniques, and how to do the paperwork associated with
special education. Kathy was the librarian at Sacred Heart School for 12 years.
She was the story reader for the Teddy Bear Story Time Tea for the Festival of
Trees for 12 years. Also she would read stories at the many libraries and
classroom s in our area. She has mentored many teachers in their beginning
years of teaching or helped teaches who have come back to teaching, catch-up.
Kathy was named Bloomfield Teacher of the Year and Wal-Mart Teacher of the
Year in 1999. She always dressed up for all the holidays. She had more hats than
you could count, i.e. for Halloween, she had a spider hat and boa with appropriate buttons, a witch's hat and cape, character dresses and headbands
that would bobble every which way. Kathy also had a bunny suit. You saw her
coming. She always put a smile on your face. She also created parties for
birthdays and holidays. She always celebrated a fellow teacher's birthday. She
would organize potlucks on in-service days.
She also loved arts and crafts; Kathy started with cross-stitch and continued on to
knit, crochet, and a Norwegian form of embriodery-hardanger. She won
numerous Blue Ribbons plus Best of Show at the San Juan County Fair as well as
Blue Ribbons at the State fair. She invited her dear friends to her home for
dinners. She was a very good cook; she enjoyed their company and they, of
course, enjoyed her cooking. She was always willing to give a helping hand to
anyone in need. Kathy was very active in her church, St. Mary's in Bloomfield. She
was on the Bloomfield Library Board.
Kathy was predeceased by her parents and sister, Rose Willis. Also two cousins
Pauline (Schlapp) Carrico and Bill Durst predeceased her. She is survived by one
nephew, Raymond Anton "Tony" Willis, great nieces Joanne and Bethany, and
great-great niece Paizlei Rose Willis. She was also survived by numerous cousins.
In lieu of flowers, there is a Go Fund Me account for Kathy Schlapp. Donations will
be collected for the BHS Alumni Scholarship Foundation and a memorial in Kathy
Schlapp's name. Donations can also be made to the BHS Alumni Scholarship
Fund, 915 N. Hare Street, Bloomfield, NM 87413. Mass will be on Saturday, July
25 at 10am at St. Mary's Church in Bloomfield, New Mexico. Due to social
distancing, seating will be limited. Thank you for understanding.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jul. 21 to Jul. 24, 2020.