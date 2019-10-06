|
Kathleen Ann (Cathy) Radojits (Stewart)
March 14, 1954-September 16, 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Cathy Radojits announces her passing on Sept.16, 2019 after a lengthy battle with heart problems.
Cathy was preceded in death by her adoptive parents, Sidney and Kay Stewart, and her only brother Paul Stewart. Cathy leaves behind her husband of 39 years, Paul Radojits and their three children Jason (Emily), Ryan (Amber), Jessica Radojits-Brooks (Freddie), and her only grand-son Ryder.
She also leaves behind her mother-in-law, sister/brother-in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins as well as many dear friends and colleagues who she considered family. Cathy adored her family and cherished her grandson.
For almost 20 years, Cathy was the face of San Juan College campus in Aztec, NM. She influenced the lives of many students, teachers, and co-workers. Her bright smile and cheerful attitude will be missed.
The family would like to welcome family and friends to celebrate her life Oct. 20, 2019 at San Juan College EAST/Vista Nueva HS, 315 S. Ash St, Aztec from 1pm-4pm. Appetizers and drinks will be provided. Please wear bright colors since Cathy loved them.
Cathy, we will miss you until the end of our days, and will hold you dearly in our hearts.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Oct. 6 to Oct. 13, 2019