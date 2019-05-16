|
Kathleen Brock
Albuquerque - Kathleen Brock, age 53, of Albuquerque, was in the loving care of her mother, Elizabeth "Betty" Brock, when her five-year battle with appendix cancer ended, and she passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Elbert Brock, and her sister, Sandra Hall. She is survived by her mother, Betty; her sisters, Elizabeth Gonzales and Sylvia Brock, as well as her brothers, Clifford, Charles, Harold, and Bud.
Kathleen "Kathy" Deloria Brock was born in Rehoboth, NM, on Sunday, September 5, 1965 and spent the first years of her life in Gallup, NM. She moved with her family to Farmington, NM when she was four and spent the remainder of her childhood in Farmington growing up surrounded by her extended family. She graduated from Farmington High School in 1983 and pursued a career, based on her love of children.
Kathy received her Undergraduate Degree in Children's Ministry from Southwestern Assemblies of God University in Waxahachie, TX and her Graduate Degree in Special Education from Arizona State University. Her work in childcare and as a Special Education Teacher resulted in several moves between Dallas, TX, Farmington, NM, and Albuquerque, NM. Her work impacted the lives of many children and included serving as a Youth Advocate at Child Haven in Farmington, launching and managing Noah's Ark Day Care at First Assembly of God in Farmington, and as a Special Education Teacher. Her care for children as a Special Education Teacher included work in the Farmington Municipal Schools, the Dallas Independent School District, and the Albuquerque Public Schools. Kathy was able to motivate and challenge her students, as she broke down their barriers, and assisted them in learning and interacting with those around them. She was dearly loved by her students and continued to work with them while she fought her battle with cancer.
Kathy was also a key influence in the lives of her nieces and nephews, being known as "Sunshine" by her nephew, Javen and best friend to her nieces, Fran and April Hall. Her strong will and feisty spirit will always be remembered as well as her loyalty to family. Her valiant fight against cancer took its toll on her physically, but she never lost her quick wit and love of telling stories to family and friends.
Kathy wanted to thank the staff and parents of Tierra Antigua and Adobe Acres Elementary Schools for their support during her fight. Kathy's battle also brought a number of groups and individuals into her life. She wanted to thank the caring professionals at Rust Cancer Center in Albuquerque, specifically Oncologist, Dr. Michael Binder, and the M.D. Anderson staff in Houston, TX, specifically Dr. Overman and Dr. Fournia, for all their work and support in her fight.
A viewing will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at FRENCH - Westside. An additional viewing will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service to follow at the CopperRidge Church in Farmington, NM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the of America, Autism Society of America, Southwest Autism Research and Resource Center or to a .
Her nephew, Javen said of her passing, "I will miss my sunshine." We will miss her too! Please visit our online guest book for Kathy at
