Kathryn Hamilton
Aztec - Kathryn Hamilton, 91, a native of Aztec, was born to George D. Hall and Bob (Lytle) Hall on August 2, 1928. Kathryn married Gene Hamilton October 12, 1946. They were married for 72 years and had the same address and telephone number for that entire time.
Kathryn was proud of her family and loved being with them. She enjoyed all of their concerts, music and dance recitals and ball games. But her favorite was listening to Gene play the organ.
Kathryn worked for the Telephone Company as a switchboard operator while she attended High School. She was working the day the phone company changed from party line switch board operators to self-dial. She said when they changed over the jacks started flying out of the switchboard.
Kathryn later worked at San Juan Abstract and Title Company for 25 years. She loved working. She enjoyed helping people and serving the public. She retired in 1991.
Kathryn is survived by her daughters, Patricia Bloomgren (Stillwater, MN), Janice Baxter (Aztec, NM), grandchildren, Michael Baxter, Kevin Baxter (Kim Tran), Kara (Randy) Topper, Brian Bloomgren, great grandchildren Cruz and Lennea Topper. She was preceded in death by her parents George and Bob Hall. Her Husband Gene Hamilton. Her brothers Garland (Fern) Hall, Russell (Earlene) Hall. Her sisters Ina Mae (Bill) Wylie, Imogene (Glen) Ransom, Irene (Dale) Patterson, Helen (Henry) Hargrove.
A Celebration of life will be held Thursday, March 5th at the Aztec Methodist Church, 123 East Chaco St. There will be a coffee at 10:30a.m. followed by the Service at 11:00 a.m.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kathryn's name to Aztec Methodist Church.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020