Katie Yazzie
Upper Fruitland - Katie W. Yazzie
5/8/1935 - 4/8/2019
Upper Fruitland, New Mexico
Katei W. Yazzie passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 in Farmington, New Mexico. She was born on May 8, 1935 in Sweetwater, New Mexico.
She was a loving mother, aunt, grandma, nahtli, sister, and friend. She was a strong believer in her lord and savior Jesus Christ. She was a supportive grandma to her grandchildren, involved in their activities.
In her younger years, she was employed at Navajo Café, Loris Restaurant, and Indian Center.
She will be greatly missed by her children and grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ray B. Yazzie Sr., her father Tom White, her brothers Harold White, Tom Harry, and Jerry White, her sisters Mary Cly and Rena Bekise, her grandsons Nathan Yazzie, Aaron Anderson James, and Orlando "Sonni" Howard, as well as her great granddaughter Shundiin Howard. She is survived by her sons Nelson Yazzie (Virginia), Ray Yazzie Jr, her daughters Esther Howard (Larry), Edith Howard (David), Maurina Poyer (Alan), Evelyn James (Emie), Victoria Lee (Gary), Sharon Lee (Travis), and Kimberly John (Eric), as well as her 17 grand-children, 16 great grand-children (with one one the way), and 3 great great grand-children.
Her services will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, April 15, 2019 at the Oasis Church and her burial will follow directly after at Greenlawn Cemetery in Farmington, New Mexico.
Her care is entrusted to Cope Memorial Chapel of Kirtland.
