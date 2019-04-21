Services
Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home
103 East Ute Street
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-8688
Resources
Kawan Sue Maloy

Durango, CO - Kawan Sue Maloy was born July 10. 1927 in Bixby Oklahoma. She passed from this life on April 16, 2019 in Durango, Colorado. Sue married Duane Maloy, her eternal companion, on February 14,1946 in Oakland, California while Duane was waiting to be discharged from the navy. They moved to Bloomfield New Mexico in 1952 to raise their family. They eventually moved to Marvel Colorado where they have resided for thirty-three years.

Sue was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and loved the Lord. She served in many church callings throughout her life.

She gave birth to five children, Marion Dennis Maloy (Deceased), Terri James (Kent), Patti Jack (Darel), Mike Maloy (Cindi), Tim Maloy (Sharee). Sue is the proud grandmother of 20 grandchildren, 52 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her parents Tom and Dorthey Trujillo, son Marion Dennis Maloy and grandson Mathew Jack.

Friends and family are invited to attend funeral services on April 27, 2019 at the Red Mesa Colorado LDS Church. Services will begin at 10:00am and internment will be in Safford Arizona on April 29,2019.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Apr. 21, 2019
