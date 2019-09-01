|
Keith Miller
Farmington - Keith Miller (89) beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away on August 29, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born on May 2, 1930 to Frank and Iona Miller in Marshall, Oklahoma. In 1942, he and his family moved from Oklahoma to Farmington, New Mexico.
Keith graduated from Farmington High School in 1948. He graduated from the Colorado School of Banking. He began his banking career in 1952 at First National Bank and worked in various positions and retired as a Senior VP in 1988. In 1958 he married Loveda Purdue. Keith was blessed with four children (Steve, Gary, Sharla, and Rhonda). Keith was active in his community as a member of the Kiwanis Club and the Chamber of Commerce. He was a ham radio operator and a lifetime member of the Totah Amateur Radio Club. He and his wife Loveda were also longtime members of the Northside Church of Christ.
Keith's hobbies included photography, playing the guitar and four wheeling. After retirement, he and Loveda spent their time traveling throughout the United States.
Because of his kind and gentle nature, Keith was loved and admired by his family, friends and colleagues.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Loveda; his four children, Steve Miller (Olivia), Gary Miller, Sharla Jolley (Joel), Rhonda Peterson; 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; one sister, MaryAnn Howe (Rich); and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Don and Emmett, granddaughter Mindy, and son-in-law, Tim Peterson.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home, located at 103 E. Ute Street, Farmington, New Mexico.
Keith's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, New Mexico.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019